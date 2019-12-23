December 23, 2019

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Eddie Murphy Makes SNL Funny for the First Time In Years. “What struck me while watching Murphy bring hilarious characters like Buckwheat and Velvet Jones back to life was that the wokescolds would probably keep them from ever becoming SNL staples were he starting out on the show today. We just had to endure several days of them rending their garments because Joe Biden once had a stutter and people were wondering what his bizarro imitation of a stuttering kid was at the end of the last debate. The entire character of Buckwheat is built on a speech impediment. Velvet Jones refers to women as ‘Ho’s.”

I’d forgotten all about Velvet Jones. That was a great character.