December 23, 2019

HOW DARE THEY MARGINALIZE HER EXPRESSION OF HER CULTURE: Whitney Cummings Claims She Was Reported to Human Resources for Saying ‘Merry Christmas’ to Intern. The vast majority of Americans (even those who aren’t religious) celebrate Christmas. That means that wishing people Merry Christmas is normal. Leftists don’t like the very concept of normal, which is why they’re always trying to marginalize and undercut such expressions. Which is why saying “Merry Christmas” is treated as oppression, while finding someone’s Greta Thunberg pin offensive is . . . also oppression. It’s oikophobia, straight up.