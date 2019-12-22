December 22, 2019

IT’S GOING TO BE HARDER TO GET NAMING GIFTS IN THE FUTURE: Sackler Family Members Fight Removal of Name at Tufts, Calling It a ‘Breach.’ “Two weeks after Tufts University became the first major university to remove the Sackler name from buildings and programs over the family’s role in the opioid epidemic, members of the family are pushing back. A lawyer for some of the Sacklers argued in a letter to the president of Tufts that the move was unjustified and a violation of agreements made when the school wanted the family’s financial help years ago.”

No matter who you are, there’s a chance that the fickle winds of PC wokeness will make you radioactive on campus at some point. Why take the chance? There are lots of other places to put your money.