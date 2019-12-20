«
»

December 20, 2019

FRANKLIN GRAHAM, EVANGELICALS SLAM CHRISTIANITY TODAY OVER IMPEACHMENT OP-ED:

Bestselling author Eric Metaxas, known for his work on Veggie Tales and his biographies of Deitrich Bonhoeffer and Martin Luther, also condemned the Christianity Today op-ed.

“The problem w/the [Christianity Today] editorial is that CT no longer speaks for most evangelicals as it once did,” Metaxas tweeted. “CT always leaned left, but it came across as mostly a-political, as carefully standing apart from the ‘Christian Right’. But of course Trump now makes that stance untenable.”

Read the whole thing.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 6:50 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.