SPACE: Did you see this in the sky this morning? Boeing’s Starliner capsule makes launch debut, but hits snag. “Everything went flawlessly as the Atlas V rocket soared with the Starliner just before sunrise. But a half-hour into the flight, Boeing reported that the capsule’s insertion into orbit was not normal. Officials said flight controllers were looking into all their options and stressed that the capsule was in a stable orbit, at least for now.”