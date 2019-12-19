December 19, 2019

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, ST. OLAF COLLEGE EDITION: Conservative students ‘swatted’ as officers swarm dorm over false report.

The officers came to the College Republicans’ pod after an anonymous report they had guns and were a danger to campus. A campus spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment from The College Fix.

However a public statement to students put out by a dean on Tuesday actually praised those who called in the false threat, this despite the fact that officers had found nothing and the College Republicans told administrators they suspect they were targeted for their beliefs.

“We know this is a stressful time on campus,” reads the statement, authored by Dean Rosalyn Eaton. “We appreciate the individuals who alerted the college to these concerns, the residents who were cooperative during the search, and the college staff members who acted quickly.” . . .

The contents of their trash cans were dumped on the floor, sheets pulled from beds, closets emptied. During the search, which lasted more than an hour, anybody who entered or exited the pod was frisked and had their bags searched, the students told The Fix.

“They made a huge mess,” Chris said. “They trashed our home and left stuff all over the floor.”