October 19, 2019

SOD OFF, SWAMPY! NOW AN INTERNATIONAL MOVEMENT: Greta Thunberg’s rally in Canada met by energy worker counter-protests. “First, we had Londoners bringing a rapid end to the underground train demonstrations. Then, there are the continuing protests by the Dutch farmers, as their government wants to cut both nitrogen and carbon emissions. Now, child climate alarmist Greta Thunberg’s climate change rally has been crashed by counter-protest led by truck convoy of oil and gas workers in Canada.”