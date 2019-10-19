«
October 19, 2019

NEW CIVILITY WATCH: Times Square Athleisure Wear Billboard Depicts Trump Getting Hogtied.

It hasn’t even been a week since journos all lost their minds over a dumb Trump meme. They’re still #literallyshaking at the looming threat posed by an amateurishly edited video based on a scene from the movie Kingsman: The Secret Service, which was playing in an empty room in a Trump building when somebody took a cameraphone video of it, and the NYT thought it was important national news. I wonder how they would’ve reacted if that video had been playing on a giant billboard in Times Square?

Flashback: Bernie Bro James T. Hodgkinson, Attempted Assassin Of Steve Scalise, Already Being Erased From History. And additional examples of leftist violence and eliminationist rhetoric at the link.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 10:15 am
