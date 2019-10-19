October 19, 2019

NEW CIVILITY WATCH: Times Square Athleisure Wear Billboard Depicts Trump Getting Hogtied.

It hasn’t even been a week since journos all lost their minds over a dumb Trump meme. They’re still #literallyshaking at the looming threat posed by an amateurishly edited video based on a scene from the movie Kingsman: The Secret Service, which was playing in an empty room in a Trump building when somebody took a cameraphone video of it, and the NYT thought it was important national news. I wonder how they would’ve reacted if that video had been playing on a giant billboard in Times Square?