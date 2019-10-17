October 17, 2019
ALSO, A LOT OF GOP POLITICIANS: Don Surber: How the media blew the Syria story.
This morning at 8, BBC posted a story, “Turkey’s Erdogan ‘threw Trump’s Syria letter in bin.'” It was Fake News.
This afternoon at 2, President Donald John Trump announced Erdogan agreed to a cease-fire along the Syrian border.
Once again, the press got the story all wrong. President Trump knew what he was doing and succeeded where his predecessors had failed. He removed American troops in order to bring peace to a section of the Middle East. He used tariffs, not soldiers, to force the issue.
The Washington press corps covering President Trump is incompetent and corrupt as it violates the public trust by deliberately trying to sabotage the man the American people elected president.
President Trump’s mediation of the Kurd-Turk dispute is award-worthy. The press blew the story by attacking our president. Amid all the false reports of coming calamity and impending genocide, I advised readers to Trust Trump. He earned it.
And of course I was right because getting President Trump right is the easiest thing in the world to do. Just accept that he is better informed than the press, and he knows what he is doing.
But the media is a bunch of garbage peddlers. You have your garbage collectors who help keep America clean and safe, and then you have your garbage producers at CNN and the like.
The fog of war expelled by the American media was a historic embarrassment to anyone who is now or has ever been a member of the Fourth Estate. Obamanauts — including generals — were allowed to say whatever they wanted to try to undermine President Trump’s peace efforts without bothering (in most cases) to allow the Trump administration to respond.
Crazy talk of genocide filled the cable airwaves.
ABC was caught using training footage from Kentucky top depict a non-existent “Slaughter in Syria.”
Has it issued an on-air apology or correction yet?
Last I heard ABC was stonewalling. But do follow the link as he recaps the press coverage. Note that quite a few GOP pols were snookered into joining a resolution condemning Trump here. But as Surber notes, that worked to Trump’s benefit, too:
Lindsey Graham and a comically bad House resolution demanding war in Syria were an unexpected gift to President Donald John Trump in his talks with Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Or maybe the Great Deal Maker figured his enemies (Democrats and the media) and his hawk friends (Senator Graham) would squawk about withdrawing U.S. troops from the battlefield, which we would give the president leverage in peace negotiations.
President Trump can tell his NATO ally, look, I want to stay out of this mess but if you fail me, the chicken hawks and Graham will force me to take military action. . . . The press is getting President Trump’s deal-making wrong, just as it has every past deal.
Really, read it all.
Related: Congress Claims Situation In Syria Is Bad But Not Bad Enough For Them To Actually Declare War.
“It’s really bad over there and Trump is really evil for not sending more troops and fighting Turkey,” said Senator Mitt Romney. “I mean, just to clarify, it’s not bad enough for Congress to actually do its job and declare war. But still, it’s pretty bad.”
I remember when the Babylon Bee was just a satirical news site, not America’s paper of record.
UPDATE: James Carafano: Syria cease-fire follows completely appropriate actions by Trump – Avoids needless bloodshed. I’m sorry, but all the best people told me there would be needless bloodshed.