October 17, 2019

LEFT-WING TRIANGULATION: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez backing Bernie Sanders could help Elizabeth Warren. “‘At some point everybody’s got to reach out to the independents and the moderate Republicans’ Zogby said — as well as more moderate Democrats. ‘Arguably one way not to do that is to get an endorsement from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar.’ Philadelphia-based Democratic strategist Neil Oxman said, ‘If I were running her campaign, I would have thought, ‘We dodged a bullet.’’”

 

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 4:14 pm
