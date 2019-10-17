October 17, 2019

KURT SCHLICHTER: Bad Gaslighting Epidemic Sweeps The Elite. “There are three questions that our terrible, terrible ruling class raises whenever it opens its collective kale-hole to lecture us: 1) Does the elite think we are really, really stupid, or 2) Is the elite really, really stupid, or 3) Is the elite all of the above? The last week has been eventful, even by Age O’ Trump standards, and the one enduring takeaway is just how bad these people are at gaslighting us with inept lies that demand we disbelieve what’s happening right in front of us. But it should come as no surprise that our alleged betters are no good at gaslighting because they have proven themselves to be no good at anything.”

Plus: “Here’s a fun test: can you name something – anything – major in the last two decades that our best and brightest have not screwed up? I’ll wait. . . . So, because they have no other way to deal with the damning evidence of their utter incompetence, our elite instead tries to convince us that we are crazy for noticing just how lame they are.”