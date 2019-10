SHOT: IT’S A CAMPAIGN FUND-RAISING STUNT, NOT COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is becoming a ‘kickass action figure’. Not complete unless it comes with a recorder that says things like “Communism has killed 100 million people. Let’s give it another try” and “Democratic Socialism has happy fun death camps.” And “Green New Deal. A new way to kill 100 million! Give me power!”*

*At least as authentic as Adam Schiff’s reinterpretation of the Ukraine call!