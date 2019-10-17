October 17, 2019

PORK CRISIS: A terrible pandemic is killing pigs around the world, and US pork producers fear they could be hit next. “There is insufficient American organic soy, so hog farmers wishing to feed their animals organic soy often import it from China. And there are feed ingredients — B vitamins and trace minerals — that are manufactured only in China. The virus can survive for up to a month on these products, so they must be quarantined and heated to kill the virus.” Maybe we shouldn’t let important things be sole-sourced in China.

Maybe it’s time to beef up my strategic bacon reserve.