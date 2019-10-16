October 16, 2019

BETO: IF AR-15 OWNERS DON’T SURRENDER THEM THEN ‘THERE WOULD BE A VISIT BY LAW ENFORCEMENT’ TO TAKE THEM AWAY.

Beto is so far over his skis that this happened today: Leftist CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota actually invokes gun-rights argument with Beto O’Rourke who dodges her questions about his gun confiscation proposal. ‘You expect mass shooters to follow the law?’

As Dana Loesch tweeted in response, “Wherein CNN finally admits gun control laws won’t work, 18 months after I said the same thing on their network to which they vehemently disagreed.”