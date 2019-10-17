October 17, 2019

PREDICTION: SF developer joins California high-speed rail board to get it ‘back on track.’

Not sure if congratulations or condolences are in order, but longtime Bay Area housing developer Jim Ghielmetti of San Francisco, has been appointed to the California High-Speed Rail Authority board of directors.

Ghielmetti is the founder Signature Homes, which since 1983 and has been a major player Bay Area housing market. Ghielmetti was a member of the California Transportation Commission until last week.

As for why he took the job, Ghielmetti said, “I’d like to see the train get back on track.”