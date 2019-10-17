October 17, 2019

PROGRESS: South Korea just unveiled a mock-up of its cheaper alternative to the F-35, but the program is still facing problems.

South Korea has displayed the first full-size mock-up of the KF-X fighter jet it is developing with Indonesia, after officials said the program passed key design reviews in September.

The next-generation aircraft being developed by Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) is designed to be a cheaper, less-stealthy alternative to the US-built F-35, and the plan is to eventually replace most of South Korea’s older fighter jets and produce more for export.

The mock-up was displayed on Monday at the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX).

South Korea has ordered 40 of the advanced F-35A aircraft from the United States, the first of which arrived this year. North Korea has condemned South Korea’s purchase of the F-35s, as well as the development of other advanced weapons.