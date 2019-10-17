October 17, 2019
PROGRESS: South Korea just unveiled a mock-up of its cheaper alternative to the F-35, but the program is still facing problems.
South Korea has displayed the first full-size mock-up of the KF-X fighter jet it is developing with Indonesia, after officials said the program passed key design reviews in September.
The next-generation aircraft being developed by Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) is designed to be a cheaper, less-stealthy alternative to the US-built F-35, and the plan is to eventually replace most of South Korea’s older fighter jets and produce more for export.
The mock-up was displayed on Monday at the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX).
South Korea has ordered 40 of the advanced F-35A aircraft from the United States, the first of which arrived this year. North Korea has condemned South Korea’s purchase of the F-35s, as well as the development of other advanced weapons.
Well, that’s because most of North Korea’s technical prowess is dedicated to nuclear and missile technologies which are virtually ancient compared to fifth-generation jet fighters.