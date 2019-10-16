October 16, 2019

FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF “IT’S DIFFERENT WHEN WE DO IT:”

● Shot: Greta Thunberg’s flight shaming catches on around the world, air travel takes a hit.

—First Post, October 4th.

● Chaser: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge use a helicopter to study how the use of fossil fuels is destroying a glacier.

—Twitchy, today.

● Hangover: The ban all the plastics left has created an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “real life action figure.”

—The Hill, yesterday.

How dare you!, to coin a Greta-phrase. And, as Glenn likes to say, I’ll believe that global warming is a crisis when the people who tell me it’s a crisis start to act like it’s a crisis themselves. Though a 50 year continual freak out over global cooling/warming/climate change/ climate chaos doesn’t help make their existential case. As Jazz Shaw recently wrote at Hot Air on “the Sex Recession,” “We have teenagers running around the world convinced that the Earth is melting down and they’ll all be dead in 12 years. What are we doing in response to this mass paranoid hysteria? We’re handing out awards for best performance, that’s what. That’s not exactly an incentive to invest in the future, is it?”