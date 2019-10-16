October 16, 2019

DEMOCRATS: TRUMP IS TRASHING ALL THE NORMS THAT KEEP OUR SOCIETY STABLE.

Also Democrats: Democrats Defy House Precedents on Impeachment.

Democrats say they do not need a formal vote to begin impeachment proceedings. This actually contradicts their own precedents and modern practice in the House. I have talked to a number of Republican senators and all of them say this is one reason they will not treat impeachment seriously — the Democrats claim the President is outside the norm and now they are behaving the same way. Said one Republican Senator, “If they won’t respect the historic process, why should I respect their process?”

Why, indeed? Note that this is a species of asymmetric warfare that does not favor the party of big government and established institutions.