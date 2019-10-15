October 15, 2019

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot: “Back in 2008 when Biden was running for President in the primary against Barack Obama and media wasn’t particularly concerned about having to protect Biden to help his viability against President Donald Trump, [NBC’s] Tom Brokaw asked a very blunt and direct question about the conflicts Biden had with his son’s work.”

—“Watch: Tom Brokaw Nailed Joe Biden About Conflicts Concerning His Son in 2008,” Nick Arama, Red State, today.

● Chaser: “‘So we are going further than we’ve ever gone before to say we aren’t going to play the sound,’ [NBC’s Chuck] Todd smugly confesses, adding: ‘We aren’t going to repeat the president’s vicious attacks on Hunter Biden. The President of the United States stood in front of a crowd of supporters and character assassinated a man who — whatever you might think of his decisions — is not a public figure, he isn’t running for office, and he’s not a campaign surrogate. He’s not even on the campaign trail, and he isn’t in any way asking for this attention, obviously.’ ”

—“Watch Chuck Todd Admit He’s Suppressing News,” John Nolte, Breitbart.com, yesterday.

A (former and current) Democratic Party operative with a Chyron suppressing news? But of course: