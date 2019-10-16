October 16, 2019

THE BABYLON BEE IS SAVAGE: LeBron James Says Rosa Parks’s Bus Protest ‘Could Have Waited A Week.’

James, an expert in geopolitical relations as well as the game of basketball, went on to explain that people in power stand to lose a lot of money when protesters challenge the status quo. “Civil rights demonstrations should really be limited to times that are convenient to everyone,” James told sources. “When Rosa Parks started the bus boycott by refusing to give up her seat, I guess there were some sporting events scheduled that week in downtown Montgomery that lost a lot of revenue. It wasn’t fair to them. I can’t really blame Ms. Parks though. She was just misinformed.”

“In the future, I hope people will think about how voicing their support for civil rights and freedom might impact rich and powerful people, like me,” James added.