21st CENTURY URBAN PLANNING IS NOT WORKING OUT AS I HAD HOPED: Neighbor blocks San Francisco alleyway with plywood wall to keep out homeless people, drug dealers.

Elsewhere in SF: San Fransisco residents buy boulders, place them on sidewalk to thwart homeless tents.

Related: San Francisco, Hostage to the Homeless.

Meanwhile in neighboring Oakland: Logs popping up on Oakland streets, blocking RV parking.