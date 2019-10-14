October 14, 2019

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The Strategies of Targeting Trump: We are headed for a train wreck. No one knows for certain which outcome is most likely. “After failing with the voting machine gambit, the Logan Act, the 25th Amendment, the emoluments clause, the McCabe-Rosenstein faux-coup, the Comey memos farce, the “resistance” efforts outlined by the New York Times anonymous op-ed writer, the campaign finance violations accusations, Stormy, tax returns, whistleblowers, leakers, the Mueller 22 months charade, and now impeachment 2.0, what exactly is the point of impeaching Trump just 13 months before the election?”

Distracting from the revelations to come, I think.