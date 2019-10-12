October 12, 2019

JEREMY CLARKSON SHAMES ‘EMBARRASSING’ EXTINCTION REBELLION PROTESTS – ‘SO MUCH TO DISLIKE:’

Mr Clarkson accused the environmental activists of hypocrisy for using products made from oil and gas.

He said: “That high-visibility jacket you’re wearing. And your shoes. And that terrible tent you’re living in. And the screen on your mobile phone. And the stickers on your laptop case. All of it is made from oil and gas.

“You stand there with your placard saying fracking is suicide but you don’t realise, because you’re a halfwit, that without fracking there’d be no ethane. And without ethane, there’d be no elasticity in your underpants. So they’d fall down all the time.

“And without oil, there’d be no yoga mats either.”