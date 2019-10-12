October 12, 2019

WHICH IS ON PURPOSE, AND STUPID: Californians Learning That Solar Panels Don’t Work in Blackouts. “That’s because most panels are designed to supply power to the grid — not directly to houses. During the heat of the day, solar systems can crank out more juice than a home can handle. Conversely, they don’t produce power at all at night. So systems are tied into the grid, and the vast majority aren’t working this week as PG&E Corp. cuts power to much of Northern California to prevent wildfires.”

It’s almost like they don’t want you to be independent.