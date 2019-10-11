October 11, 2019

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: People want answers after Bay Area TV station uses racist headline to cover Braves NLDS loss.

A Bay Area news station likely wants a do-over after using a facepalm-worthy racially insensitive headline in its coverage of the Atlanta Braves being bounced out of the MLB postseason.

KTVU, the Bay Area’s Fox affiliate, recapped the St. Louis Cardinals’ win over the Braves in Game 5 of the National League Division Series with a chyron that read, “Braves Scalped.”