FORGET ANTI-COP BIAS, OKAY? IT SHOWS DRASTIC ILLITERACY “ROB’S SOCKS IS WET”? REALLY? PERHAPS INSTEAD OF SJW INSANITY PEOPLE SHOULD LEARN GRAMMAR? JUST A THOUGHT: Elementary School Worksheet Shows Anti-Cop Bias.

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com