October 11, 2019

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Steve Kerr Belongs in the Moron Hall of Fame.

My devotion to University of Arizona sports has kept me from saying anything about Steve Kerr after each time that he weighs in on politics and says something remarkably stupid, which is quite often.

I’m from Tucson. I went to the UofA. I’m a die-hard Wildcat fan and Steve Kerr is one of the most beloved and iconic alums from the school’s legendary basketball program. Kerr was a guard on the school’s first Final Four team.

Suffice it to say he is well-liked around these parts.

You can cross me off of that list now.