October 10, 2019

WHITE FRAGILITY IN OUR TIME: “Clip of the Day: [the exceedingly white] Oak Park, Ill. town trustee Susan Buchanan lambastes her colleagues for discussing updating the town’s diversity statement while being white…Oak Park is 68 percent white, and has no minority people on its board of trustees. But it’s got a diversity statement! A super-woke one!”

Meanwhile, back on planet earth, as Steve noted yesterday: Chicago is losing its black middle class. Can it get it back? “The prevailing attitude among black people in Chicago is that, to move up, you’ve got to move away.”