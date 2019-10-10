October 10, 2019

UH-HUH: If You Think Elizabeth Warren Is Lying, You’ve Never Been a Woman in the Workplace.

Elizabeth Warren’s path to presidential candidate began with a fateful firing. It’s a story the Democratic senator from Massachusetts has told often on the campaign trail: In 1971, after her first year of teaching as a speech pathologist with the Riverdale Board of Education in New Jersey, Warren got pregnant and was subsequently let go. “By the end of the first year, I was visibly pregnant, and the principal did what principals did in those days: wished me luck, showed me the door, and hired someone else for the job,” Warren said at a town hall in Oakland this past June. Her teaching dreams dashed, Warren went on to law school, professorship, and public service.

But as Warren surges in the polls, people are attempting to contradict her story. Citing records…