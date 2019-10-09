October 9, 2019

‘A LINE HAS TO BE DRAWN, AND I’M DRAWING IT:’ Former Blizzard team leader Mark Kern goes on righteous tear over Blizzard’s cowardly cave to China. “I take a huge risk by saying this. China monitors all social media and I know this means that we will probably never get an investment from China for my new MMO, and probably never get a license to operate there. But enough is enough. I stand with Hong Kong, and I oppose Blizzard’s obvious and laughably transparent fear of China. It’s time for Blizzard to grow the spine it used to have, and to do what’s right for gamers once again. Gamers, rise up.”

As Ben Domenech tweets, “This thread is a must-read, even if you are not a gamer.”