“AT LAST — JUSTIN TRUDEAU HAS MET HIS MATCH” — Actually, his intellectual betters: Schoolgirls grill Justin Trudeau over blackface. ‘I didn’t know it back then, but I know it now. And I’m sorry I hurt people.’

Trudeau was 29 in the photo Time magazine published last month, “in what they delicately termed ‘brownface.’” (Cringe-worthy video of Trudeau’s interrogation at link.)