October 9, 2019

NEARLY 800,000 PG&E CUSTOMERS BRACE FOR LARGEST POWER SHUT-OFF EVER.

Nearly 800,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers are preparing for their power to be intentionally cut for what could be the largest deliberate power shut-off in California’s history.

A Red Flag Warning is being issued over the next few days with strong winds expected to make the risk of wildfire extremely high.

The outages are expected to start as early as Wednesday at midnight and could last until mid-day on Thursday. They may affect millions of people living in 34 counties.