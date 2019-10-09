October 9, 2019

PRIVACY: Senator proposes mandatory labeling for products with mics, cameras.

The bill, dubbed the Protecting Privacy in our Homes Act, would mandate a new kind of labeling on goods that include Internet-connected microphones or cameras. The proposed law does not define what kind of labels would need to be appended but rather would order the Federal Trade Commission to put in place specific regulations “under which each covered manufacturer shall be required to include on the packaging of each covered device manufactured by the covered manufacturer a notice that a camera or microphone is a component of the covered device.”

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) introduced the bill to the Senate. “Consumers face a number of challenges when it comes to their privacy, but they shouldn’t have a challenge figuring out if a device they buy has a camera or microphone embedded into it,” Gardner said. “This legislation is about consumer information, consumer empowerment, and making sure we’re doing everything we can to protect consumer privacy.”