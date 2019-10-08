October 8, 2019

THE STRUGGLE IS REAL: CNN Offers Place Where Millennials Can Complain How Hard Their Lives Are.

On Monday, CNN advertised a new site that would be available for millennials to complain how their lives were harder than their parents. CNN tweeted, “Are you a millennial who feels like it’s harder to get ahead than it was for your parents? The data shows you’re not alone. Tell us your story at [email protected]”

Hopefully CNN will keep these confined to their Website. The prospect of being forced to listen to millennial struggles as part of CNN’s ubiquitous Oceania-style telescreens is prime Room 101 fodder.