«

October 8, 2019

THE STRUGGLE IS REAL: CNN Offers Place Where Millennials Can Complain How Hard Their Lives Are.

On Monday, CNN advertised a new site that would be available for millennials to complain how their lives were harder than their parents. CNN tweeted, “Are you a millennial who feels like it’s harder to get ahead than it was for your parents? The data shows you’re not alone. Tell us your story at [email protected]

Hopefully CNN will keep these confined to their Website. The prospect of being forced to listen to millennial struggles as part of CNN’s ubiquitous Oceania-style telescreens is prime Room 101 fodder.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:31 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.