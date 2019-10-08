October 8, 2019

NEW YORK SUN: Democracy Dies in Darkness, Indeed. “Talk about Democracy dying in darkness. It’s looking more and more as if the Democrats really are going to try to overturn the 2016 election based on testimony from an unnamed individual they won’t let the Americans see. That’s what we take from a bombshell report that House Democrats are considering masking the whistleblower when he testifies before the impeachment caucus.”

They’ve learned from the Christine Blasey Ford debacle — don’t tell a story that can be checked.