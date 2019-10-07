October 7, 2019

IF IT WERE UP TO ME, I’D GIVE THE KURDS NUKES: U.S. Consents to a Turkish Invasion in Syria; Kurdish Forces Call It ‘A Stab in the Back.’ It is, however, kind of funny to see some people who told us that Trump was going to get us into endless wars now complaining that he’s not starting anything here.

Personally, I think this is a bad move and I don’t like anything that gives Erdogan more power. However, I rather doubt the claim, aired in Reason at the link, that this is about Trump’s hotels in Turkey. And, really, that article is mostly evidence of how impossible it is to talk about foreign affairs, or anything, really, intelligently in the age of Trump Derangement.

UPDATE: Yeah, pretty much:

So there’s a lot of interesting diplomacy going on in the region right now, and I suppose it’s possible that this deal is part of a larger scheme that makes sense, but if it were I think Nikki Haley would probably know that.