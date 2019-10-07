October 7, 2019

DANIEL GREENFIELD: Impeachment is Built on a Trap That Obama Created for Romney.

PPD19 was issued on October 10, 2012.

The presidential debates were underway and the election was up in the air. In the weeks before PPD19, Mitt Romney had begun to lead in a number of polls. It is striking that PPD19 came out during the exact same period that Romney was leading in as many polls as he ever would in that election.

On October 9, the day before PPD19, even a DailyKos/SEIU poll showed Romney in the lead. After Obama’s disastrous debate performance, his people had to be worried about the possibility of defeat.

The real purpose of PPD19 was to aid Obama loyalists is undermining a Romney administration.