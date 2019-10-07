October 7, 2019

HILLARY 2.0: VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren Caught Lying About Being Fired From Teaching Over Pregnancy. “In some ways, this is worse than her lie about being Native American. Warren claimed she was discriminated against by a real individual whose identity could be exposed and whose reputation could have been destroyed if someone bothered to look into her story and find the identity of the principal. She was willing to slander another person to craft a compelling story of victimhood for her presidential ambitions. She’ll lie about her race to get ahead in her career. She’ll lie about being fired to get votes.”

Like I said, Hillary 2.0.