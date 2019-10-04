October 4, 2019

ROGER SIMON: The Joseph Mifsud Story: The Great Movie Hollywood Will Never Make.

It’s the great movie that will never be made. It would blow Hollywood’s narrative to smithereens. Robert De Niro’s head would explode. He’d release a fusillade of f-bombs the likes of which you have never heard and probably take it out on the nearest female.

But if you’re looking for an explanation for why the world has gone crazy–at least the American part of it–if you want to know how such an outrageous liar as Adam Schiff (aka the Jussie Smollett of Congress) has been able to take center stage, if you want to know why half the country doesn’t talk to the other half, you should look no further than the story of the missing Maltese professor Joseph Mifsud.