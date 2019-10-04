October 4, 2019

BUT… BUT… BUT… ORANGE MAN BAD: It’s Not A Crime For Trump To Ask China And Ukraine To Investigate Biden.

So, hypothetically, if an outgoing president’s administration concocted a farrago of lies with the cooperation of foreigners to malign the candidate opposing his hand-picked successor that would be… what? Also, hypothetically, if this farrago of lies was then used to hamper the new administration, and millions of taxpayers’ money were flushed down the rathole of a make believe investigation, that would be … what?

My question is — do leftists own NO mirrors?