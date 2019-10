THE ANGLE YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED FROM KAMALA HARRIS TRYING TO “PROTECT” A WHISTLEBLOWER BY SILENCING TRUMP: Kamala Harris’s letter is little more than political posturing. Her posturing is particularly rich, given the way she used government power as California’s attorney general to silence David Daleiden, the “whistleblower,” if you will, behind the sting videos revealing Planned Parenthood’s trafficking in baby body parts.