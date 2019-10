AMAZING GRACE:

What a moment in the courtroom, just now. Botham Jean's brother Brandt took the opportunity to forgive Amber Guyger, tell her to devote her life to Christ, and then asked the judge if he could give Guyger a hug.

The judge, wiping tears from her eyes, allowed the moment to happen

