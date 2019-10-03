«
October 3, 2019

Dems see every election as a step toward changing society. Their last president vowed to “fundamentally transform” America, and he did. The people who made a real effort to stop him didn’t find enough battle-ready allies in the GOP. They found lots of grifters and opportunists.

The only force in politics that took the Tea Party seriously was the Democrats that worked with brutal efficiency to marginalize and destroy it. Many Repubs blanched when they realized these guys were serious about derailing the gravy train. Others just saw pockets to be picked.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Yep. “When politeness and orderliness are met with contempt and betrayal, do not be surprised if the response is something less polite, and less orderly.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 7:54 am
