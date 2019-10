YES, THIS IS ALL A SPOILING ATTACK INTENDED TO BLUNT THE IMPACT WHEN THE TRUTH COMES OUT: Dems, media aim to squash Barr’s probe of Russia collusion hoax.

UPDATE: But there’s a problem.

Story: Voters Don’t Trust Political News, Say Most Reporters Want to Stop Trump. If you think of them as Democratic Party operatives with bylines you won’t go far wrong — and nowadays, that’s how most people think of them.