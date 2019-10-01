October 1, 2019

THEY’RE NOT USED TO THAT: Jason Chaffetz: Trump’s transparency is driving the left nuts (and messing up their impeachment dreams).

He wasn’t supposed to release the transcripts. Or the whistleblower report. He was expected to do what any president would have done – what President Obama always did. Hide the evidence.

As House Democrats rolled out their latest meticulously choreographed, perfectly timed, and broadly coordinated attack on President Trump, they weren’t counting on the president’s unprecedented transparency. Nobody releases a transcript of calls between heads of state. But Donald Trump did.

In the process, he screwed up the narrative. Again.