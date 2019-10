THE PEASANTS ARE REVOLTING: Tractor Trails Of Protesting Dutch Farmers Snarl Traffic for Hundreds Of Miles. “Thousands of Dutch farmers rolled their tractors over highways to The Hague to protest a possible crackdown on nitrogen emissions from livestock and farming operations. The angry farmers snarled traffic for hundreds of miles in what has been called the Netherlands’ busiest morning rush hour.” Patience is fading everywhere with woke green politics.