October 1, 2019

● Shot: Hillary Condemns Backlash Against Greta Thunberg by Those Living in a ‘Fact-Free World’

—Nicholas Ballasy, PJ Media.com, yesterday.

● Chaser: Hillary Clinton Unveils New Plane, and Lets Journalists On Board.

—The New York Times, September 5th, 2016.

● Hangover: “Hillary Clinton’s entire approach to public policy, from her earliest days as a ‘children’s rights advocate,’ has been grounded in the idea that political differences need to be put aside for the sake of The Children. In 1996 she proclaimed, ‘As adults we have to start thinking and believing that there isn’t really any such thing as someone else’s child. … For that reason, we cannot permit discussions of children and families to be subverted by political or ideological debate.’”

—Jonah Goldberg, “Child’s Play,” NRO, January 24, 2007.

(The line quoted in that last hyperlink was parroted in 2013 by Melissa Harris-Perry in a now-infamous MSNBC network promotional ad.)