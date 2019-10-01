October 1, 2019

DEMOCRATIC CLOWN CAR UPDATE: Kamala Harris Calls Herself a ‘Top-Tier’ Candidate Despite Polling at 4 Percent.

How do you break out of a funk? A change of scenery always helps. That, at least, will be Kamala Harris’s approach. After her notable performance in the June debate for Democratic presidential hopefuls, California’s junior senator is suffering through what an internal campaign memo (accidentally left behind in a New Hampshire restaurant) referred to as a “summer slump.” Now, as she told her coworker, Senator Mazie Hirono, she’s “moving to f***ing Iowa.”