October 1, 2019

I’M SO OLD, I REMEMBER WHEN “CULTURE JAMMING” WAS A LEFTIST THING: The genius of the ‘Islam is right about women’ stunt. “Trolling the woke left has become a popular pastime. It can be clever and funny, but it can just as often be a crude attempt to elicit outrage for its own sake. Rarely, however, does something show up that is easily dismissed as ‘trolling’, but which is so remarkably incisive and apt that it rises not only to the level of satire, but borders on civil disobedience.”