September 30, 2019

GREAT MOMENTS IN OPTICS: Antifa Caught on Video Refusing To Let Elderly Couple Cross The Street.

Antifa’s special brand of bullying madness has arrived in full force in Canada. Left-wing thugs can be seen on video chanting, “Nazi scum! Off our streets! Nazi scum! Off our streets!” at an elderly couple trying to do nothing more than use a public crosswalk. As you can see, the woman can apparently get around only with the aid of a walker, yet still poses some kind of threat to Antifa. The reason for Antifa’s appearance was to “protest” an event at Mohawk College sponsored by Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, and American libertarian political commentator Dave Rubin.

Related: “’Don’t f***ing touch me!’ shrieks the masked young woman, flanked by her masked comrades for intimidation purposes, and while jabbing her finger in the face of an elderly man and preventing his elderly, disabled companion, presumably his wife, from crossing the road.”

Presumably Antifa thought they were keeping Mohawk safe from Hitler and Eva Braun, just back from Argentina.